Kansas and Villanova meet in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday for the second Final Four matchup of the 2018 NCAA tournament.

The Jayhawks and the Wildcats are the only two remaining No. 1 seeds.

Villanova beat No. 3 Texas Tech to advance to the Final Four. The Wildcats are looking to get back to the national semifinals for the first time since 2016 when it won the national championship.

Kansas moved past No. 2 Duke to reach San Antonio. The Jayhawks has lost its last two Elite Eight games and is trying to get back to the Final Four for the first time since 2012 when it was national runner-up.

No. 11 Loyola-Chicago takes on No. 3 Michigan earlier Saturday night and the winners will play in the national championship on Monday night.

How to Watch

When: Saturday, March 31, 8:49 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: You can watch online with March Madness Live.