Loyola–Chicago will look to keep its magical run alive as it faces Michigan in the Final Four on Saturday.

No. 11 Loyola beat No. 9 Kansas State to advance, while No. 3 Michigan moved past No. 9 Florida State.

It’s the Ramblers first Final Four appearance since winning the NCAA tournament in 1963, while the Wolverines were last in the Final Four in 2013.

Ramblers fans should keep an eye out for there are sure to be more coverage of everyone's favorite nun, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt.

Saturday’s game is the first of the Final Four matchups with No. 1 seeds Kansas and Villanova taking on each other in the second game.

How to Watch

When: Saturday, March 31, 6:09 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: You can watch on March Madness Live.