Siena College men's basketball coach Jimmy Patsos is reportedly being investigated by the university due to allegations that he verbally abused a team student-manager who has a mental disorder, according to Rick Karlin of the Times Union.

A spokeswoman for the university confirmed the investigation to the Times Union. No specific details about the investigation and allegations were provided.

Several players have been interviewed by an external attorney retained by the school and a Title IX coordinator.

The student manager is a sophomore who has been diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder. Patsos reportedly referred to the student as "the next Unabomber."

The student filed a complaint with the school's president in February and mentioned that Patsos called the student manager "insane" while also teasing him about medication and other personal issues.

Patsos just wrapped up his fifth year as the Siene head coach and has a 77–92 record in that time. The team is coming off an 8–24 season.