Villanova junior Mikal Bridges has decided to forego his senior year and enter the NBA draft, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"After talking to my parents, my parents, my family, my coaches, I've declares for the NBA draft," Bridges said on ESPN's Get Up. "Villanova's been great – a great four years. I graduate in May so very excited for that. That's just another big step. I'm ready to move on to another step in my life and I'll prepare now."

Bridges earned All-American honors and is a two-time champion with the Wildcats. He won the 2018 Julius Erving Award, which is awarded to the best small forward in college basketball, after he averaged 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 51% shooting percentage including a 43.5 percentage from beyond the three-point line. Bridges was the 2018 Big East Conference Tournament Player of the Year.

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo has Bridges as the No. 9 overall pick to the New York Knicks in the latest mock draft.

Villanova defeated Michigan for its second national championship in three years.