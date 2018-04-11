Villanova junior guard Jalen Brunson will forego his final season of college eligibility and enter the NBA draft.

Brunson made his intentions known in a letter published on ESPN.com addressed to "Nova Nation,"

"After careful consideration and prayer, I have decided to enter the June NBA draft and hire an agent," Brunson said.

"While I pride myself on remaining disciplined and focused to achieve these goals, I have grown as a man and have established lifelong relationships with my teammates, classmates, members of the basketball staff, fellow student-athletes and the wonderful educators and administrators of this prestigious university," Brunson said.

Brunson led the Wildcats to their second national championship in the past three seasons.

Brunson averaged 18.9 points, 4.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds for the Wildcats, who rolled through the NCAA tournament and beat Michigan in the national title game.

He was named the Big East Player of the Year, and also took home the Wooden and Naismith National Player of the Year awards this season.