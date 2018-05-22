South Carolina Forward Chris Silva Withdraws Name From NBA Draft

The SEC's co-defensive player of the year in 2017 is coming back for his senior season.

By Associated Press
May 22, 2018

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's leading scorer and rebounder Chris Silva is withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to the Gamecocks for his senior year.

The 6'9" forward from Gabon was named to the all-Southeastern Conference first team after averaging 14.3 points and eight rebounds last season. He declared for the draft last month and met with several NBA teams. Silva was not part of the league's draft combine last week.

Silva thanked the teams he met with and said Monday he's anxious to return to practice with his college teammates.

Gamecocks coach Frank Martin says the experience gives Silva a blueprint for how he can improve.

Silva was also named co-SEC defensive player of the year and had 26 games with double figure points and rebounds.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)