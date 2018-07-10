Former University of Louisville basketball players are expected to file a lawsuit against the NCAA, regarding the school being forced to vacate wins.

In February, the NCAA upheld a ruling on the basketball program, ordering the school to vacate its 2013 championship amid an escort scandal.

The ruling came amid an NCAA investigation into claims that escort Katina Powell made involving former Louisville player, graduate assistant coach and director of basketball operations Andre McGee. Powell says McGee paid her and other escorts thousands of dollars.

Powell also says that she received game tickets for five seasons in exchange for providing sex for recruits and players.

Louisville was ordered to vacate 123 wins in which athletes were ineligible from the 2011–12 through the 2015 academic years.

Those wins include a 2012 Final Four appearance and the 2013 national title. It is the first time in Division I men's basketball history that a championship has been vacated.

According to the Louisville Courier Journal, former Cardinals players Luke Hancock and Tim Henderson are two of the players expected to attach their names to the lawsuit.

Hancock was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player in 2013, the first bench player ever to win the award.

The NCAA also ordered Louisville to return all revenue they earned for appearing in the 2012–15 NCAA tournaments.