Rick Pitino Promises to Tell All in Upcoming Memoir

Rick Pitino to "lay all his cards on the table" in new memoir to be published in September

By Associated Press
July 30, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) -- Rick Pitino is ready to tell his story.

The former Louisville coach has a memoir coming in September that will "lay all his cards on the table," Diversion Books announced Monday.

"Pitino: My Story," co-written by Seth Kaufman, is coming out Sept. 4. The book will cover everything from his time coaching the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics to his triumphant and troubled career in the NCAA.

Pitino was ousted from Louisville in 2017 amid a multiyear, multischool investigation into the alleged payment of hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes and kickbacks designed to influence recruits.

The NCAA vacated the Cardinals' 2013 national championship.

Pitino, who has denied any wrongdoing, will take on "opportunistic agents" and "predatory apparel companies" among others, according to his publisher.

