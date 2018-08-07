The path for former McDonald's All-American Brian Bowen has taken him from Lousiville to South Carolina to the NBA combine in Chicago. Now, the No. 14 prospect in the ESPN Top 100 from 2017 will be heading to Australia.

Bowen has signed with the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League in Australia according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, joining the league's "Next Stars" program. Established in March, the program was created as an outlet for players who wish to eschew college basketball in preparation for the NBA.

"I am honored to be the first player under the NBL's Next Stars program and feel it will be the perfect next step as I continue the path toward fulfilling my dream of playing in the NBA," Bowen said. "In joining the Sydney Kings, I couldn't ask for a better opportunity to start my professional career and look forward to learning from all the team's veteran pros, like Andrew Bogut, James Randle and Brad Newley. I can't wait to get out to Sydney and join the team."

Bowen was originally slated to play at Louisville, but was suspended from basketball activities after allegations his family received $100,000 from Adidas to play for the school. He then transferred to South Carolina before entering the NBA combine in May.

After being ruled ineligible for the 2018-19 season by the NCAA, Bowen chose to join the Kings.

He is now eligible for the 2019 NBA draft.