Kentucky Lands Five-Star Small Forward Kahlil Whitney: Scouting Report, Highlight Reel

John Calipari adds another top-teir recruit to Kentucky's 2019 roster.

By Emily Caron
August 08, 2018

Five-star small forward Kahlil Whitney has committed to coach John Calipari and his Wildcats, per ESPN's Paul Biancardi

The 6'6" wing from Roselle, N.J. announced his decision on Wednesday. He will join point guard Tyrese Maxey and wing Dontaie Allen in Kentucky’s 2019 class. Fellow small forward D.J. Jeffries decommitted from the Wildcats last week.

Whitney averaged 21.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game on the Nike circuit last spring, shooting 38% from the arc in Nike play. He's wildly athletic and an impressive perimiter defender. His physicality means potential as a power foward as well as a wing.

Catch a glimpse of his highlights below:

Calipari has had Whitney high on his list of targets for 2019. He's the No. 19 overall player according to 247Sports' rankings, and the fifth-best small forward in the 2018 class. 

The decision came just three days after Whitney's official visit to Lexington. 

