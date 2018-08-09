NBA and USA Basketball officials were caught off guard by the NCAA announcement regarding prospects who are seeking to play professional basketball, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

After the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation started looking into the college basketball and arresting some former assistant coaches in a corruption scheme last year, the NCAA announced they were forming a commission that could address the future of the sport.

The commission sought to give USA Basketball the job of choosing which prospects would be deemed elite so those players could hire agents.

But according to the ESPN report, USA Basketball wants NBA make those decisions, because the league is already in charge of combine process that happens after the college basketball season.

"We will review the NCAA's planned reforms and continue to assess, along with our players' association, the potential for any related NBA rules changes," NBA spokesman Tim Frank said.

The NCAA's policy changes include allowing players to participate in the NBA combine but those who are not selected in the draft can return to school, with their respective school provide financial assistance to players who leave school early and want to return and. finish their degree.

Elite high school and college athletes also will be giving a chance to have representation, who must be certified by an NCAA program.

According to the report, league executives were shocked about the timing of the NCAA's rule changes. assuming that the abolishment of the "one-and-done" rule that will allow high school players to enter the draft would be forthcoming.