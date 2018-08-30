Michigan State received a letter from the NCAA stating no violations have been found in an inquiry into its handling of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal or in a secondary investigation into how its football and men's basketball programs handled allegations against student athletes.

In a letter to new MSU athletic director Bill Beekman, Jonathan F. Duncan, Vice President of Enforcement for the NCAA, wrote "it does not appear there is a need for further inquiry." Duncan added that the NCAA review "has not substantiated violations of NCAA legislation."

The Larry Nassar investigation into MSU specifically surrounded the "institution's response to the sexual assaults committed by former university physician Larry Nassar," MSU said in a release. The NCAA conducted the secondary investigation into the football and basketball programs after a January ESPN report on Outside the Lines questioned "the way the university handled allegations of student conduct involving student-athletes" in the programs mentioned. Outside the Lines detailed a culture of sexual assault within the school's football and basketball programs.

"We welcome closure in regards to the NCAA inquiry," Beekman said. "MSU cooperated fully with the inquiry over the past several months and provided all requested documentation and access to key personnel."

He added: "In regards to the crimes committed on our campus by Larry Nassar, the NCAA findings do not change a thing. NCAA member organizations have a specific set of rules to which we hold each other accountable. And while we agree with the NCAA that we did not commit a violation, that does not diminish our commitment to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student athletes. That pledge permeates everything we do as part of a larger university commitment to making MSU a safer campus.

"As it relates to the handling of student-athlete conduct issues, at Michigan State we are committed to following all appropriate policies and procedures. Today's findings provide external validation of Mark Dantonio and Tom Izzo and the way they administer their programs. Mark and Tom represent the athletic department and Michigan State University with integrity."