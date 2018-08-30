MSU Cleared in NCAA Investigations Into Larry Nassar Response, Basketball and Football Programs

The NCAA said "it does not appear there is a need for further inquiry" into separate Michigan State investigations.

By Emily Caron
August 30, 2018

Michigan State received a letter from the NCAA stating no violations have been found in an inquiry into its handling of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal or in a secondary investigation into how its football and men's basketball programs handled allegations against student athletes.

In a letter to new MSU athletic director Bill Beekman, Jonathan F. Duncan, Vice President of Enforcement for the NCAA, wrote "it does not appear there is a need for further inquiry." Duncan added that the NCAA review "has not substantiated violations of NCAA legislation."

The Larry Nassar investigation into MSU specifically surrounded the "institution's response to the sexual assaults committed by former university physician Larry Nassar," MSU said in a release. The NCAA conducted the secondary investigation into the football and basketball programs after a January ESPN report on Outside the Lines questioned "the way the university handled allegations of student conduct involving student-athletes" in the programs mentioned. Outside the Lines detailed a culture of sexual assault within the school's football and basketball programs.

Olympics
Larry Nassar Loses Appeal Of Sexual Abuse Sentence

"We welcome closure in regards to the NCAA inquiry," Beekman said. "MSU cooperated fully with the inquiry over the past several months and provided all requested documentation and access to key personnel."

He added: "In regards to the crimes committed on our campus by Larry Nassar, the NCAA findings do not change a thing. NCAA member organizations have a specific set of rules to which we hold each other accountable. And while we agree with the NCAA that we did not commit a violation, that does not diminish our commitment to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student athletes. That pledge permeates everything we do as part of a larger university commitment to making MSU a safer campus.

"As it relates to the handling of student-athlete conduct issues, at Michigan State we are committed to following all appropriate policies and procedures. Today's findings provide external validation of Mark Dantonio and Tom Izzo and the way they administer their programs. Mark and Tom represent the athletic department and Michigan State University with integrity."

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)