NEW YORK (AP) — Muffet McGraw and Notre Dame start the new season where they left off — atop women's college basketball.

The Irish were the unanimous No. 1 team in The Associated Press women's basketball preseason poll that was released Wednesday.

The defending national champions received all 31 first-place votes from a national media panel.

It's only the second time that McGraw's team has been the preseason No. 1 team. It also occurred in 2016. The Irish return four starters from last season's team that battled through a bunch of ACL injuries before winning the school's second national championship. McGraw was honored that the team was ranked first, but feels that there are a lot of good teams in college basketball this year.

"Parity is creeping in. I think there are a lot of good teams that are on the radar and some that are under it. It will be interesting to see," she said. "People picked up some good freshmen."

UConn was second in the poll, ending a run of 34 consecutive weeks at No. 1. The Huskies have been in the top five every week since Jan. 29, 2007. Oregon followed the Huskies, earning the best ranking in program history. The Ducks have lofty expectations this year.

"Look at what we've done in a few short years, that doesn't happen very often in a Power Five conference," Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. "It's hard to make a move in these conferences with established powers. I'm proud of what we've done and hope to keep it going. I felt this was a sleeping giant here. Everything was in place for us to be considered among the best programs. That's started to play itself out."

Baylor and Louisville were fourth and fifth.

Mississippi State, Stanford, Oregon State, Maryland and South Carolina rounded out the top 10 teams. Eight is the best ranking in the preseason for Oregon State in the programs history.

Here is the Top 25 poll

1. Notre Dame

2. Connecticut

3. Oregon

4. Baylor

5. Louisville

6. Mississippi State

7. Stanford

8. Oregon State

9. Maryland

10. South Carolina

11. Tennessee

11. Texas

13. Iowa

14. Georgia

15. DePaul

16. Missouri

17. North Carolina State

18. Syracuse

19. Marquette

20. Texas A&M

21. Duke

22. South Florida

23. Arizona State

24. California

25. Miami (FL)