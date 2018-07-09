LiAngelo Ball Will Join His Brother and Play for Los Angeles ... Ballers of JBA League

The JBA League will now have two Ball brothers on one team.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 09, 2018

All three Ball brothers will be able to say they played professional basketball for a team based in Los Angeles very soon.

Sure, it's not the Lakers, or even the Clippers, but with Monday's announcement from the JBA League that LiAngelo Ball will join LaMelo on the Los Angeles Ballers, it means LaVar has his boys one step closer(?) to completing his master plan.

This move is a shift in direction for LiAngelo, who previously told Nice Kicks he was "not going to play in the JBA," adding, "I feel like that's a step back for me."

LiAngelo's basketball journey to this point has been strange to say the least. He was supposed to play college hoops for UCLA starting last season, but after he was suspended for the entire year following a shoplifting incident in China during a team trip, LaVar took his two younger sons over to Lithuania in early 2018, where they played professionally for BC Vytautas.

The boys left that team in April as LiAngelo started to prepare for the NBA draft and LaMelo and LaVar looked to get the JBA off the ground. After LiAngelo went undrafted and then the Lakers decided they would not sign him to their Summer League squad, the middle Ball child needed another team to play for.

LiAngelo will make his JBA League debut Thursday at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, Calif.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)