All three Ball brothers will be able to say they played professional basketball for a team based in Los Angeles very soon.

Sure, it's not the Lakers, or even the Clippers, but with Monday's announcement from the JBA League that LiAngelo Ball will join LaMelo on the Los Angeles Ballers, it means LaVar has his boys one step closer(?) to completing his master plan.

This move is a shift in direction for LiAngelo, who previously told Nice Kicks he was "not going to play in the JBA," adding, "I feel like that's a step back for me."

LiAngelo's basketball journey to this point has been strange to say the least. He was supposed to play college hoops for UCLA starting last season, but after he was suspended for the entire year following a shoplifting incident in China during a team trip, LaVar took his two younger sons over to Lithuania in early 2018, where they played professionally for BC Vytautas.

The boys left that team in April as LiAngelo started to prepare for the NBA draft and LaMelo and LaVar looked to get the JBA off the ground. After LiAngelo went undrafted and then the Lakers decided they would not sign him to their Summer League squad, the middle Ball child needed another team to play for.

LiAngelo will make his JBA League debut Thursday at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, Calif.