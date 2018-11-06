The federal government has reportedly given the NCAA approval to look into schools that potentially committed violations during the federal college basketball recruiting investigation, according to Yahoo Sports.

The NCAA has been communicating with the government since September 2017, when the FBI arrested 10 men in connection with the the scandal, reports Yahoo Sports.

While Kansas, NC State and Louisville were some of the programs named in the trial, no schools have been listed as to whom the NCAA will look into. While a specific timeline is unknown, the NCAA's investigation is expected to "begin soon," per Yahoo Sports.

An NCAA spokesperson and Nicholas Biase, an United States Attorney's Office spokesperson, declined to comment to Yahoo Sports.

On Oct. 24, Adidas executive Jim Gatto, former Adidas consultant Merl Code and aspiring player representative Christian Dawkins were found guilty of conspiring to commit wire fraud against a group of universities, as well as committing wire fraud against Louisville. Gatto was also found guily of a third charge of fraud involving Kansas. They await sentencing on March 5 but plan to appeal the convictions.

Two other trials are scheduled for February and April.