Kentucky missed out on one of the nation's top recruits Tuesday, but that doesn't seem to bother coach John Calipari.

Five-star center James Wiseman, the nation's No. 1 Class of 2019 recruit, committed to Penny Hardaway's program at Memphis. The seven-foot star is a Memphis native and played for Hardaway in high school before the former NBA All-Star took over the Tigers' program in March.

Before Kentucky faces Winthrop Wednesday, Calipari addressed Wiseman's decision in a press conference.

"I've said it all along, I think I'm overrated as a recruiter," Calipari said, per USA Today Network Tennessee. "We've had kids that made the decision to come here and it's played out well for almost all of them. But my thing is, I want to be able to sleep at night. I want to make sure I'm telling the truth. I want to make sure I'm sticking with guys.

"I'm not saying that about anyone else," he added. "Everyone recruits the way they recruit, but you've got good programs and good coaches and that's why we don't get everybody we recruit. We're not the only ones out there trying to get good players and trying to help kids."

Calipari doesn't have anything to worry about for 2019. He already has two five-star recruits and a four-star prospect committed to join the Wildcats next season, according to 247Sports.