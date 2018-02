The 2018 Southeastern Conference men's basketball tournament will be played from March 7–11 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

While the bracket hasn't been released yet, here's the initial schedule so you can get ready.

And to refresh, Kentucky took the title last year.

Here's a rundown of the schedule:

Round 1: Wednesday, March 7

Game 1: Seed No. 12 vs. Seed No.13, 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 2: Seed No. 11 vs. Seed No. 14, After Game 1, SEC Network

Round 2: Thursday, March 8

Game 3: Seed No. 9 vs. Seed No. 8, 1 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 4: Seed No. 5 vs. Game 1 Winner, After Game 3, SEC Network

Game 5: Seed No. 10 vs. Seed No. 7, 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 6: Seed No. 6 vs. Game 2 Winner, After Game 5, SEC Network

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

Game 7: Seed No. 1 vs Game 3 Winner, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 8: Seed No. 4 vs. Game 4 Winner, After Game 8, ESPN

Game 9: Seed No. 2 vs. Game 5 Winner, 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 10: Seed No. 3 vs. Game 6 Winner, After Game 9, SEC Network

Semifinals: Saturday March 10

Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, After Game 11, ESPN

Championship: Sunday, March 11

Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN