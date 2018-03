Every Major Conference Tournament's TV Schedule

March is finally here, which means it's time to shift your focus to college basketball. There's no better way to start your Madness research than to catch some conference tournament action.

As a reminder, the winner of each of these conference tournaments get an automatic bid into the 68-team tournament. This fact becomes particularly significant in the smaller conferences that only have one team that's good enough to make the tournament without winning the conference tournament; if another team wins the tournament title—one that wouldn't make it without the victory—that shrinks the bubble by one team.

Here's the TV schedule for every conference tournament. All times are eastern unless otherwise noted.

AAC

First Round: Thursday, March 8

No. 8 vs. No. 9 — 12:00 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 5 vs. No. 12 — 2:00 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 7 vs. No. 10 — 7:00 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 6 vs. No. 11 — 9:00 p.m. (ESPNU)

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

No. 1 vs. 8/9 winner — 12:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 4 vs. 5/12 winner — 2:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 2 vs 7/10 winner — 7:00 p.m. (ESPNU)

​No. 3 vs. 6/11 winner — 9:00 p.m. (ESPNU)

Semifinals: Saturday, March 10

TBD — 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

TBD — 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

Championship: Sunday, March 11

TBD — 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

ACC

First Round: Tuesday, March 6 (ESPN2/ESPNU/ACCN)

Game 1: No. 13 vs. No. 12 — 12 p.m.

Game 2: No. 15 vs. No. 10 — 2 p.m.

Game 3: No. 14 vs. No. 11 — 7 p.m.

Second Round: Wednesday, March 7 (ESPN/ESPN2/ACCN)

Game 4: No. 9 vs. No. 8 — 12 p.m.

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 5 — 2 p.m.

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. No. 7 — 7 p.m

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 6 — 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8 (ESPN/ACCN)

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 1 — 12 p.m.

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. No. 4 — 2 p.m.

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. No. 2 — 7 p.m.

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. No. 3 — 9 p.m.

Semifinals: Friday, March 9 (ESPN/ACCN)

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9 — 7 p.m.

Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11 — 9 p.m.

Championship: Saturday, March 10

Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 13 — 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Atlantic 10

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

Game 1: No. 12 vs. No. 13 — 6 p.m. (TBA)

Game 2: No. 11 vs. No 14 — 8:30 p.m. (TBA)

Second Round: Thursday, March 8

Game 3: No. 8 vs. No. 9 — Noon (NBCSN)

Game 4: No. 5 vs. Game 1 Winner — 2:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 5: No. 7 vs. No. 10 — 6 p.m. (NBCSN)

​Game 6 :No. 6 vs. Game 2 Winner — 8:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

Game 7: No. 1 vs. Game 3 Winner — Noon (NBCSN)

Game 8: No. 4 vs. Game 4 Winner — 2:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

​Game 9: No. 2 vs. Game 5 Winner — 6 p.m. (NBCSN)

​Game 10: No. 3 vs. Game 6 Winner — 8:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Semifinals: Saturday, March, 10

Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner — 1 p.m. (CBSSN)

​Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner — 3:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Championship: Sunday, March 11

Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner — 1 p.m. (CBS)

Big East

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 vs. No. 9 — 7 p.m. (FS1)

No. 7 vs. No. 10 — 9:30 p.m. (FS1)

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8

No. 1 vs. 8/9 winner — 12 p.m. (FS1)

No. 4 vs. No. 5 — 9:20 p.m. (FS1)

No. 2 vs. 7/10 winner — 7 p.m. (FS1)

No. 3 vs. No. 6 — (FS1)

​Semifinals: Friday, March 9

TBD — 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

​TBD — 9 p.m. (FS1)

​Championship: Saturday, March 10

TBD — 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Big Ten

The Big Ten Tournament was played last week, with No. 5 seed Michigan beating No. 3 Purdue in the final on Sunday.

Big 12

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

Game 1: No. 8 vs. No. 9 — 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 2: No. 7 vs. No. 10 — 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8

Game 3: No. 4 vs. No. 5 — 12:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 4: No. 1 vs. 8/9 winner — 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 5: No. 2 vs. 7/10 winner — 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 6: No. 3 vs. No. 6 — 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

Semifinals: Friday, March 9

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 — 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 — 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Championship: Saturday, March 10

Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 — 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Pac-12

First Round: Wednesday, March 7 (Pac-12 Network)

Game 1: No. 8 vs. No. 9 — 3 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 vs. No. 12 — 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 vs. No. 10 — 9 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 vs. No. 11 — 11:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8

Game 5: No. 1 vs. Winner of Game 1 — 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 6: No. 4 vs. Winner of Game 2 — 5:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 7: No. 2 vs. Winner of Game 3 — 9 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 8: No. 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 — 11:30 p.m. (FS1)

Semifinals: Friday, March 9

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 — 9 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 — 11:30 p.m. (FS1)

Championship: Saturday, March 10

Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 - 10 p.m. (FS1)

SEC

First Round: Wednesday, March 7 (SEC Network)

Game 1: No. 12 vs. No.13 — 7 p.m.

Game 2: No. 11 vs. No. 14 — After Game 1

Second Round: Thursday, March 8 (SEC Network)

Game 3: No. 9 vs. No. 8 — 1 p.m.

Game 4: No. 5 vs. Game 1 Winner — After Game 3

Game 5: No. 10 vs. No. 7 — 7 p.m.

Game 6: No. 6 vs. Game 2 Winner — After Game 5

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

Game 7: No. 1 vs Game 3 Winner — 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 8: No. 4 vs. Game 4 Winner — After Game 7 (ESPN)

Game 9: No. 2 vs. Game 5 Winner — 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 10: No. 3 vs. Game 6 Winner — After Game 9 (SEC Network)

Semifinals: Saturday March 10

Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner — 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner — After Game 11 (ESPN)

Championship: Sunday, March 11

Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner — 1 p.m. (ESPN)

WCC

Championship: Tuesday, March 6

No. 3 BYU vs. No. 1 Gonzaga - 9 p.m. (ESPN)