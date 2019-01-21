Tennessee Reaches No. 1 in AP Poll for First Time Since 2008

Losses by Duke, Virginia and Michigan in the last week paved the way for the Vols to ascend to No. 1 for the second time in school history.

By Associated Press
January 21, 2019

Tennessee is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll after three of the top five teams lost last week.

The Vols received 48 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel on Monday, well ahead of No. 2 Duke with 11. No. 3 Virginia received three first-place votes and No. 6 Michigan State had two. Gonzaga and Michigan rounded out the top five.

Tennessee rolled over Arkansas and edged Alabama in its two games last week, while Duke, Michigan and Virginia all lost.

The Blue Devils lost to Syracuse in overtime last Monday, but bounced back to knock Virginia from the unbeaten ranks with a 72–70 victory on Saturday.

Michigan lost to Wisconsin on Saturday as well, leaving the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers as the last Division I team to finish a season undefeated.

No. 7 Kansas, No. 8 Texas Tech and No. 9 Virginia Tech also lost. The Jayhawks fell two spots after losing to West Virginia. The Red Raiders dropped six spots to No. 14 after losses to Iowa State and Baylor. The Hokies were down one to No. 10 following a loss to Virginia.

In all, 13 ranked teams lost last week.

GREENE: Tennessee Basketball's Rise Back to the Spotlight

The full poll is below:

1. Tennesssee (48)
2. Duke (11)
3. Virginia (3)
4. Gonzaga
5. Michigan
6. Michigan State (2)
7. Nevada
8. Kentucky
9. Kansas
10. Virginia Tech
11. North Carolina
12. Marquette
13. Maryland
T-14. Texas Tech
T-14. Buffalo
16. Auburn
17. Houston
18. Villanova
19. Iowa
20. Ole Miss
21. NC State
22. Mississippi State
23. Louisville
24. Iowa State
25. LSU

Others Receiving Votes: Florida State, Purdue, Kansas State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Syracuse, Washington, Murray State, Cincinnati, Wofford, Saint Louis, San Francisco, Florida, TCU, Hofstra.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message