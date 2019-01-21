Tennessee is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll after three of the top five teams lost last week.

The Vols received 48 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel on Monday, well ahead of No. 2 Duke with 11. No. 3 Virginia received three first-place votes and No. 6 Michigan State had two. Gonzaga and Michigan rounded out the top five.

Tennessee rolled over Arkansas and edged Alabama in its two games last week, while Duke, Michigan and Virginia all lost.

The Blue Devils lost to Syracuse in overtime last Monday, but bounced back to knock Virginia from the unbeaten ranks with a 72–70 victory on Saturday.

Michigan lost to Wisconsin on Saturday as well, leaving the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers as the last Division I team to finish a season undefeated.

No. 7 Kansas, No. 8 Texas Tech and No. 9 Virginia Tech also lost. The Jayhawks fell two spots after losing to West Virginia. The Red Raiders dropped six spots to No. 14 after losses to Iowa State and Baylor. The Hokies were down one to No. 10 following a loss to Virginia.

In all, 13 ranked teams lost last week.

The full poll is below:

1. Tennesssee (48)

2. Duke (11)

3. Virginia (3)

4. Gonzaga

5. Michigan

6. Michigan State (2)

7. Nevada

8. Kentucky

9. Kansas

10. Virginia Tech

11. North Carolina

12. Marquette

13. Maryland

T-14. Texas Tech

T-14. Buffalo

16. Auburn

17. Houston

18. Villanova

19. Iowa

20. Ole Miss

21. NC State

22. Mississippi State

23. Louisville

24. Iowa State

25. LSU

Others Receiving Votes: Florida State, Purdue, Kansas State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Syracuse, Washington, Murray State, Cincinnati, Wofford, Saint Louis, San Francisco, Florida, TCU, Hofstra.