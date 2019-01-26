ESPN analyst Jay Williams made a grand entrance onto the floor at Rupp Arena on Saturday, riding a horse before making his prediction for Kentucky's battle with Kansas.

Williams' arrivial into the arena ended with a reveal of his pick for the top-ten matchup. The College Gameday commentator opened his shirt to reveal a Kansas jersey, picking the reigning Big 12 champion much to the dismay of the Rupp Arena crowd.

Watch Williams' arrival below:

This is the most awkward pick/30 seconds on tv. Shout out Jay Williams for the joke at himself though. pic.twitter.com/uP37DjypDt — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) January 26, 2019

Kansas and Kentucky will tip-off at 6 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks enter Saturday night coming off an 80-76 win over Iowa State on Monday. The Wildcats have won their last five games, including an 82-80 victory at Auburn on Jan. 19.