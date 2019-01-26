Watch: College Game Day's Jay Williams Rides Into Rupp Arena on Horse, Picks Kansas over Kentucky

Williams revealed a Kansas jersey upon making his pick for Saturday's top-ten matchup.

By Michael Shapiro
January 26, 2019

ESPN analyst Jay Williams made a grand entrance onto the floor at Rupp Arena on Saturday, riding a horse before making his prediction for Kentucky's battle with Kansas

Williams' arrivial into the arena ended with a reveal of his pick for the top-ten matchup. The College Gameday commentator opened his shirt to reveal a Kansas jersey, picking the reigning Big 12 champion much to the dismay of the Rupp Arena crowd. 

Watch Williams' arrival below:

Kansas and Kentucky will tip-off at 6 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks enter Saturday night coming off an 80-76 win over Iowa State on Monday. The Wildcats have won their last five games, including an 82-80 victory at Auburn on Jan. 19. 

