The UConn women's basketball team suffered its second loss of the season at Louisville on Thursday night, falling 78-69 to the Cardinals.

The loss marks the first time the Huskies have dropped two regular-season games since the 2012-13 season when they finished 35-4. UConn had won 133 of its last 134 regular-season games before the Louisville loss.

After an off night for star freshman Christyn Williams, the Huskies struggled as Louisville's Asia Durr put up a team-high 24 points. Sophomore guard Dana Evans scored an additional 20 for the Cards.

Louisville took the lead from the Huskies early in the second quarter and held on for the remainder of the game.

Louisville was 1-17 all time against the Huskies going into Thursday night's home matchup, not having won a game in the series since the two programs first met on March 17, 1993. The Cardinals snapped their 17-game losing streak against UConn with the impressive statement win in front of 17,023 fans in attendance–the largest turnout for a women's college basketball game this season.

The Cardinals improved to 20–1, while the Huskies fell to 18–2, with both losses coming on the road.