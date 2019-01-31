UConn Loses Second Regular-Season Game for First Time Since 2012-13

Louisville improved to 20-1 after handing the Huskies their second loss of the season. 

By Emily Caron
January 31, 2019

The UConn women's basketball team suffered its second loss of the season at Louisville on Thursday night, falling 78-69 to the Cardinals.

The loss marks the first time the Huskies have dropped two regular-season games since the 2012-13 season when they finished 35-4. UConn had won 133 of its last 134 regular-season games before the Louisville loss.

After an off night for star freshman Christyn Williams, the Huskies struggled as Louisville's Asia Durr put up a team-high 24 points. Sophomore guard Dana Evans scored an additional 20 for the Cards.

Louisville took the lead from the Huskies early in the second quarter and held on for the remainder of the game.

Louisville was 1-17 all time against the Huskies going into Thursday night's home matchup, not having won a game in the series since the two programs first met on March 17, 1993. The Cardinals snapped their 17-game losing streak against UConn with the impressive statement win in front of 17,023 fans in attendance–the largest turnout for a women's college basketball game this season.

The Cardinals improved to 20–1, while the Huskies fell to 18–2, with both losses coming on the road.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message