NC State struggled mightily against Virginia Tech on Saturday, making just nine of 54 field goals against Virginia Tech in a 47-24 loss at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. No Wolfpack player tallied double digits in the defeat.

• Marks the fewest points given up in an ACC game in school history

• Marks the fewest points given up in an ACC game in school history
• We hold NC State to shooting 16.7 percent from the field

The Wolfpack delivered a near-historic offensive output in Saturday's loss. NC State scored the fewest points of any ranked team in the shot clock era, and its 24 points are the fewest by a Division 1 team in conference play since 2008.

NC State made just two of 28 threes on the afternoon. Guard Braxton Beverly failed to score, shooting 0-12 from the field and 0-9 from three. Beverly hit a game-winning three against Clemson on Jan. 29.

Virginia Tech improved to 18–3, 7–2 ACC following Saturday's win. NC State is 16–6, 4–5 ACC.