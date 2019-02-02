The Wolfpack scored the fewest points of any ranked team in the shotclock era.
NC State struggled mightily against Virginia Tech on Saturday, making just nine of 54 field goals against Virginia Tech in a 47-24 loss at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. No Wolfpack player tallied double digits in the defeat.
DEFENSE 👏👏 DEFENSE 👏👏— Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) February 2, 2019
We walk out of Raleigh with a 47-24 W ✊
• Marks the fewest points given up in an ACC game in school history
• We hold NC State to shooting 16.7 percent from the field#getBETTER | #Hokies 🦃 pic.twitter.com/dOm6WuvZO1
The Wolfpack delivered a near-historic offensive output in Saturday's loss. NC State scored the fewest points of any ranked team in the shot clock era, and its 24 points are the fewest by a Division 1 team in conference play since 2008.
NC State made just two of 28 threes on the afternoon. Guard Braxton Beverly failed to score, shooting 0-12 from the field and 0-9 from three. Beverly hit a game-winning three against Clemson on Jan. 29.
Virginia Tech improved to 18–3, 7–2 ACC following Saturday's win. NC State is 16–6, 4–5 ACC.