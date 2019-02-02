Craziest Stats From NC State's 24-Point Showing vs. Virginia Tech

The Wolfpack scored the fewest points of any ranked team in the shotclock era.

By Michael Shapiro
February 02, 2019

NC State struggled mightily against Virginia Tech on Saturday, making just nine of 54 field goals against Virginia Tech in a 47-24 loss at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. No Wolfpack player tallied double digits in the defeat.

The Wolfpack delivered a near-historic offensive output in Saturday's loss. NC State scored the fewest points of any ranked team in the shot clock era, and its 24 points are the fewest by a Division 1 team in conference play since 2008. 

NC State made just two of 28 threes on the afternoon. Guard Braxton Beverly failed to score, shooting 0-12 from the field and 0-9 from three. Beverly hit a game-winning three against Clemson on Jan. 29. 

Virginia Tech improved to 18–3, 7–2 ACC following Saturday's win. NC State is 16–6, 4–5 ACC.

 

