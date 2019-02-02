Watch: Zion Williamson Dominates First Half vs. St. John's With Thunderous Dunks

Duke entered halftime with a 47-37 lead at Cameron Indoor Arena.

By Michael Shapiro
February 02, 2019

Duke forward Zion Williamson dominated St. John's in the first half at Cameron Indoor Arena on Saturday, tallying 19 points on 8-10 from the field. The freshman phenom added to his season of highlight-reel moments against the Red Storm, bringing the Cameron Crazies to their feet numerous times in the first 20 minutes.

Williamson sparked a St. John's timeout with just under seven minutes remaining in the first half. He swiped the ball from guard Shamorie Ponds, then charged downcourt for a thunderous breakaway slam. The highlight gave Duke a 31-25 lead.

Another transition opportunity came with under three minutes remaining in the first half. Williamson glided around the Red Storm defense as he entered the key, finishing in the paint his left hand. 

Williamson entered Saturday's battle averaging 22.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Duke is 18–2, 7–1 ACC, with its last loss coming against Syracuse on Jan. 14. 

