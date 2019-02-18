TUCSON, Ariz. — Former Arizona coach Lute Olson has been hospitalized after suffering a minor stroke over the weekend.

Banner University Medical Center said in a news release on Monday the 84-year-old Hall of Famer is in good condition, but will need some rehabilitation once he is released from the hospital.

Lute Olson has been hospitalized after experiencing a minor stroke. Our thoughts are with Coach Olson, his family and loved ones during this time. pic.twitter.com/OTKwTSsJRi — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) February 18, 2019

Wishing Coach O the best from Arizona Basketball! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/kPCa2HtHcD — Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) February 19, 2019

Doctors said five days after Olson's retirement in 2008 that the coach had suffered a previously undiagnosed stroke earlier that year.

Olson turned an Arizona program that won four games the year before he was hired in 1983 into a national powerhouse. The Wildcats won a national title under him in 1997 and went to the Final Four five times.

Olson still lives in Tucson and attends most Arizona men's basketball games.