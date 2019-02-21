Nike issued a statement expressing concern for Duke freshman Zion Williamson, who injured his knee when he slipped and ripped one of his shoes during the Blue Devils' loss to North Carolina on Wednesday night.

“We are obviously concerned and want to wish Zion a speedy recovery," a Nike spokesman said, per The Washington Post's Des Bieler. "The quality and performance of our products are of utmost importance. While this is an isolated occurrence, we are working to identify the issue.”

Williamson, who suffered a mild knee strain just over 30 seconds into Wednesday's game, was playing in a pair of Nike PG 2.5.

According to 247Sports' Brad Crawford, the shoe is considered a low-end Nike model with a retail price of $110. The Action Network's Darren Rovell has noted that most Nike contracts waive liability from schools. However, players don't waive their rights to sue for injury despite being required to play in specific shoe models.

Williamson, considered one of the top draft-eligible prospects in college basketball, is expected to be one of the first players selected in the 2019 NBA draft.

The incident was the second major one surrounding Nike sneakers on Wednesday. The company's Adapt BB shoes, which features self-lacing technology, reportedly broke down after an Android app failed to sync with the shoes, according to The Independent.