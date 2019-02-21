Nike: 'We Want to Wish Zion (Williamson) a Speedy Recovery' After Shoe Rips Apart

Williamson exited Duke's contest against North Carolina on Wednesday night after injuring his knee when he slipped and tore through one of his shoes in the first half.

By Kaelen Jones
February 21, 2019

Nike issued a statement expressing concern for Duke freshman Zion Williamson, who injured his knee when he slipped and ripped one of his shoes during the Blue Devils' loss to North Carolina on Wednesday night.

“We are obviously concerned and want to wish Zion a speedy recovery," a Nike spokesman said, per The Washington Post's Des Bieler. "The quality and performance of our products are of utmost importance. While this is an isolated occurrence, we are working to identify the issue.”

Williamson, who suffered a mild knee strain just over 30 seconds into Wednesday's game, was playing in a pair of Nike PG 2.5.

According to 247Sports' Brad Crawford, the shoe is considered a low-end Nike model with a retail price of $110. The Action Network's Darren Rovell has noted that most Nike contracts waive liability from schools. However, players don't waive their rights to sue for injury despite being required to play in specific shoe models.

Williamson, considered one of the top draft-eligible prospects in college basketball, is expected to be one of the first players selected in the 2019 NBA draft.

The incident was the second major one surrounding Nike sneakers on Wednesday. The company's Adapt BB shoes, which features self-lacing technology, reportedly broke down after an Android app failed to sync with the shoes, according to The Independent.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message