Indiana High School Basketball Player Killed in Car Crash While Traveling to Recruiting Visit

BCS Bruins Athletics/Twitter

KeShawn Smith was on his way to a recruiting trip at Huntington University when he was killed in a fatal crash.

By Emily Caron
February 27, 2019

Bethany Christian School basketball star KeShawn Smith was killed in a head-on car crash on Saturday on his way to a recruiting visit, his high school confirmed Sunday.

The 18-year-old from Goshen, Ind. was on his way to visit in-state NAIA school Huntington University, Bethany Christian coach Ryan Gingerich told Goshen News.

"We are deeply saddened to share the news of the tragic death of KeShawn Smith, a senior basketball star and soccer player for the Bruins," Smith's high school wrote on Twitter. "We will miss his ready smile, big heart, and great laugh. Keep the family and the BCS community in your prayers as we grieve this tremendous loss."

Smith was a three-year starter and captain for Bethany Christian's basketball team.

Smith was driving his 2002 Honda Civic on Ind. 15, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department. Police believe Smith's car crossed the centerline into the path of a northbound 2013 Ford Expedition that was towing a 2014 Jeep Commander on a car dolly.

The Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office pronounced Smith dead at the scene. The crash is still being investigated.

Smith had posted a team-high 17 points the night prior to his death during Bethany's senior night.

The Bruins basketball team is scheduled to play the Smith Academy-Fremont winner Friday night at 6 p.m. in the first semifinal of the Class 1A sectional at Fremont High School. The team will honor Smith by wearing special warm-up shirts before the sectional game, according to the Indianapolis Star.

A memorial service will be held for Smith on Saturday, March 2 at 2 p.m. ET at Crossroads Community Church, Bethany Christian announced Tuesday.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message