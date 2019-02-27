Bethany Christian School basketball star KeShawn Smith was killed in a head-on car crash on Saturday on his way to a recruiting visit, his high school confirmed Sunday.

The 18-year-old from Goshen, Ind. was on his way to visit in-state NAIA school Huntington University, Bethany Christian coach Ryan Gingerich told Goshen News.

"We are deeply saddened to share the news of the tragic death of KeShawn Smith, a senior basketball star and soccer player for the Bruins," Smith's high school wrote on Twitter. "We will miss his ready smile, big heart, and great laugh. Keep the family and the BCS community in your prayers as we grieve this tremendous loss."

Smith was a three-year starter and captain for Bethany Christian's basketball team.

Smith was driving his 2002 Honda Civic on Ind. 15, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department. Police believe Smith's car crossed the centerline into the path of a northbound 2013 Ford Expedition that was towing a 2014 Jeep Commander on a car dolly.

The Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office pronounced Smith dead at the scene. The crash is still being investigated.

Smith had posted a team-high 17 points the night prior to his death during Bethany's senior night.

The Bruins basketball team is scheduled to play the Smith Academy-Fremont winner Friday night at 6 p.m. in the first semifinal of the Class 1A sectional at Fremont High School. The team will honor Smith by wearing special warm-up shirts before the sectional game, according to the Indianapolis Star.

A memorial service will be held for Smith on Saturday, March 2 at 2 p.m. ET at Crossroads Community Church, Bethany Christian announced Tuesday.