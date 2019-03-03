Kristine Anigwe Sets Records With 32 Points, 30 Boards for Cal Women

Tomas Ovalle/Getty Images

Anigwe’s the first player in college women’s basketball with a 30-point, 30-rebound performance in more than 15 years.

By Associated Press
March 03, 2019

PULLMAN, Wash. — Senior Kristine Anigwe scored 32 points with 30 rebounds for her 30th straight double-double and California beat Washington State 80-58 on Sunday.

Anigwe’s the first player in college women’s basketball with a 30-point, 30-rebound performance in more than 15 years.

In tying the Pac-12 Conference’s single-game record, Anigwe, the nation’s leading rebounder, collected eight more boards than the entire Cougars team. She finished the regular season topping 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game five times. She also broke the school single-game rebounding record by four, previously held by Gennifer Brandon.

Deborah Temple of Delta State holds the NCAA Division I single-game record of 40 rebounds in a game set against UAB on Feb. 14, 1983. Only six players in women’s D-I history have topped Anigwe’s 30-rebound performance. Anigwe joined five others to reach 30 rebounds.

Cal (18-11, 9-9) used a 15-2 run to break a 10-all tie, led 25-12 after the first quarter and was never challenged.

Borislava Hristova led Washington State (9-20, 4-14) with 21 points.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message