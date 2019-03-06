Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

Conference tournaments have begun and Selection Sunday is less than two weeks away. We’ve reached crunch time on the bubble, which means that we can’t afford to update the Bubble Watch just once a week. Instead, we’ll be giving you a fresh Bubble Watch every day between now and Selection Sunday. The body of the column will include all the pertinent bubble information you’ve grown accustomed to getting here, while the intro will focus on today’s biggest bubble games. This close to Selection Sunday, the bubble picture will change every day. We’ll keep you fully updated all the way through the final days of the regular season and championship week. You can check out our updated look at the field of 68 in the latest Bracket Watch.

Biggest bubble games for Wednesday, March 6

LSU at Florida (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Florida was trending in an excellent direction before a home loss to lowly Georgia last week. The Gators wrap up their regular season by hosting LSU and visiting Kentucky, two games they’ll be expected to lose. If that indeed comes to fruition, they’re going to have to make some noise in the SEC tournament to feel good on Selection Sunday. Given that Wednesday’s game is at home, and that they already beat LSU in Baton Rouge, this feels like the more winnable of the two remaining regular season games.

Marquette at Seton Hall (6:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

The Pirates have lost three straight games and haven’t defeated a likely tournament team in 2019. They’re desperate for a meaningful win, and they’ll get two more shots, the first of which comes at home Wednesday against Marquette. Seton Hall nearly upset the Golden Eagles in Milwaukee, which should give them some confidence going into this one. Losses to Marquette and Villanova this week would have the Pirates in need of some magic in the Big East tournament.

Clemson at Notre Dame (9 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Ohio State at Northwestern (9 p.m. ET, BTN)

Georgetown at DePaul (8:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

The bubble thrust of these games is the same, which is why we grouped them together. Clemson, Ohio State and Georgetown are all still playing for at-large bids, with the former two inside our current field of 68. None of them can gain anything in their Wednesday games, but they cannot afford to lose contests against teams comfortably off the at-large radar.

Movers

Cincinnati: Near-Lock to Lock

Iowa: Near-Lock to Lock

Mississippi State: Near-Lock to Lock

St. John’s: Near-Lock to On the Bubble

Auburn: On the Bubble to Near-Lock

Baylor: On the Bubble to Near-Lock

Wofford: On the Bubble to Near-Lock

All records and SOS are accurate as of Wednesday morning. NET rankings are as of Tuesday. We assume that one of our locks or near-locks will win their conference’s automatic bid.

Spots Remaining: 16 (68 Spots — 27 Locks — 4 Near-Locks — 21 Unaccounted For Automatic Bids = 16)

Locks (27): Buffalo, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida State, Gonzaga, Houston, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Marquette, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nevada, North Carolina, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Villanova, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin

Near-Locks (4): Auburn, Baylor, Washington, Wofford

On the Bubble

Ole Miss (19–11, NET: 37, Q1: 4–10, Q2: 3–1, Q3+Q4 Losses: 0)

Our count says that there are 16 spots still up for grabs, and we have 24 teams realistically in the hunt for those bids. In other words, many teams at the top of this column, like Ole Miss, are much closer to being near-locks than they are to falling out of the field. The Rebels have lost three straight after falling to Kentucky on Tuesday, but this is still a team with seven combined Q1 and Q2 wins, with at least four victories over teams that will get at-large bids. Mississippi is firmly in avoid-bad-loss territory, meaning it will be comfortably in the dance if it simply sidesteps any ugly losses for the rest of the season.

Texas (16–14, NET: 33, Q1: 5–9, Q2: 4–3, Q3+Q4 Losses: 2)

Monday’s loss at Texas Tech was expected for the Longhorns, but it does put a ton of pressure on them for their regular season finale against TCU at home on Saturday. If they lose that game, they’ll go into the Big 12 tournament at 16–15 overall. They’re locked into the 6-seed in the conference, which almost certainly means a quarterfinal matchup with either Kansas or Baylor. If they were to lose that game, it would be hard to see them getting an at-large bid. The committee typically doesn’t go for .500 teams or 16-loss teams, even if they won games against the likes of North Carolina and Purdue in the regular season. By beating TCU on Saturday, the Longhorns give themselves some breathing space in the Big 12 tournament.

NC State (20–9, NET: 31, Q1: 2–8, Q2: 5–0, Q3+Q4 Losses: 1)

The Wolfpack should have a relatively easy week with games against Georgia Tech and Boston College. Or, allow me to rephrase: If the Wolfpack want to go into the ACC tournament with their at-large bid all but secured, they better have a relatively easy week. The only way this team will be in any real jeopardy on Selection Sunday is if it loses to a team off the at-large radar between now and then.

VCU (24–6, NET: 36, Q1: 2–2, Q2: 4–2, Q3+Q4 Losses: 2)

After beating George Mason on Tuesday, the Rams are now one win away from locking up an at-large bid. Realistically, they won’t be held out of the Big Dance if they lose at any point in the A-10 tournament, so long as they take care of St. Joseph’s on Friday. If they lose that game and lose another ugly one in the A-10 tourney, they could be in trouble. Assuming the Rams win on Friday, every other team in this column will become their biggest fans next week. Dayton and Davidson loom as dangerous bid stealers in the A-10 tournament.

Syracuse (19–11, NET: 42, Q1: 3–7, Q2: 5–2, Q3+Q4 Losses: 2)

Syracuse stuck with Virginia for about 25 minutes of action on Monday before the Cavaliers’ three-point shooting became overwhelming. Still, Syracuse goes into its regular season finale against Clemson in good shape. That’s a huge game for the Tigers, which we’ll discuss a bit later, but the Orange should be able to afford a loss there. They’re looking at the No. 7 seed in the ACC tournament, which sets them up for a matchup against a team off the at-large radar in their first game. A win there would mean facing Virginia, North Carolina or Duke, likely one of the Tobacco Road teams, in the quarterfinals. The Orange should be safe, so long as they don’t lose to both Clemson and whoever they play in their first ACC tourney game.

TCU (18–12, NET: 54, Q1: 2–8, Q2: 5–4, Q3+Q4 Losses: 0)

TCU is stumbling into the Big 12 tournament, losers of three straight in advance of Saturday’s regular season finale against Texas. That game is in Austin, which means the Horned Frogs are expected to start the conference tourney on a four-game losing streak. It’s still hard to imagine them missing out on the dance, but let’s play out their worst-case scenario: They lose to Texas on Saturday and go into the Big 12 tournament as the conference’s No. 8 seed, where they lose to either Oklahoma State or West Virginia in the first round. They’d end the year 2–8 or 2–9 in Q1 games, and possibly with one Q3 loss. Would that be bad enough to knock them out of the field? The bet here is no, but they don’t want to tempt fate.

Utah State (24–6, NET: 30, Q1: 2–2, Q2: 2–3, Q3+Q4 Losses: 1)

The Aggies wrapped up their regular season Tuesday with a win over Colorado State, though it wasn’t quite as important as the one they got over the weekend when they took down Nevada. They’re now in position to earn an at-large bid simply by avoiding a bad loss in the Mountain West tournament. Fresno State could be a stumbling block in the semifinals, but if they get to the championship game, it won’t matter whether they win or lose, at least in terms of their making the Big Dance for the first time since 2011.

Oklahoma (19–11, NET: 41, Q1: 4–7, Q2: 5–2, Q3+Q4 Losses: 2)

Oklahoma picked up a huge win on Tuesday and simultaneously ended Kansas’s chances of earning at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title for the 15th straight season. The Sooners wrap up the regular season on Saturday at Kansas State, but the win over the Jayhawks should have them feeling awfully confident about their at-large chances.

UCF (22–6, NET: 29, Q1: 1–3, Q2: 6–2, Q3+Q4 Losses: 1)

UCF got the huge win it needed over the weekend, going into Houston and coming out with a monster victory over the Cougars. That the game was on the road made it all the more impressive, and likely helped the Knights secure an at-large bid. They have a couple of tough games this week, hosting Cincinnati on Thursday and visiting Temple over the weekend. A split would remove any doubt about their at-large status, but now they can really dream about climbing up the seed list a bit. If they lost both games, they’d need at least one win in the AAC tournament to have a comfortable Selection Sunday.

Ohio State (18–11, NET: 43, Q1: 4–8, Q2: 4–2, Q3+Q4 Losses: 1)

Kaleb Wesson is supposed to return from his suspension before the end of the season, but the Buckeyes can’t wait for him to get back to strengthen their résumé. If Selection Sunday were last weekend, they would’ve been a relatively easy choice for an at-large bid, but there’s still time for them to lose their way out of the field. They visit Northwestern on Wednesday, then host Wisconsin on Sunday to end the regular season. As you’ve likely noticed, we’re dealing a lot with worst-case scenarios in the Bubble Watch now. If the Buckeyes lose both games, they’ll probably need a meaningful win in the Big Ten tournament. One more win against one of the conference’s at-large locks, no matter when it comes, would likely secure a spot in the field for the Buckeyes. They should also be able to stay on the right side of the bubble by avoiding losses to teams off the at-large radar, but it’s possible teams behind them could leapfrog them in that scenario by piling up signature wins.

Florida (17–12, NET: 35, Q1: 3–9, Q2: 5–1, Q3+Q4 Losses: 2)

It’s hard to overstate just how damaging Florida’s loss to Georgia last weekend was. The Gators had won five straight before that, with two of those coming on the road over Alabama and LSU. Those two wins put them back in the driver’s seat in terms of earning an at-large bid, but the loss to Georgia eliminated a lot of the capital they built up. They have a brutal week ahead with a home game against LSU and road trip to Kentucky to end the regular season. A win in either would likely be the final piece to their at-large puzzle, but let’s say they lose both. They’d be 9–9 in the SEC and likely the No. 8 seed in the conference tournament. That would likely pit them against Alabama in their first game, in what would be a de facto play-in game to the tournament. Certain results could derail that meeting, but if it comes to fruition, it’s likely Florida and Alabama would be playing for one spot.

St. John’s (20–10, NET: 61, Q1: 6–4, Q2: 4–4, Q3+Q4 Losses: 2)

Remember just a few weeks ago when St. John’s seemed a sure thing for the tournament? We even had them as a near-lock in the Bubble Watch. Since beating Marquette (for the second time) and Villanova, the Red Storm have lost to Providence, Xavier and DePaul. The six Q1 wins are great, but their metrics counteract at least some of that goodwill. If they can right the ship against Xavier this weekend, they should be in fine shape going into the Big East tournament. If they lose that game and their first Big East tourney game, it’s going to be a tense couple of days in New York.

Alabama (17–13, NET: 53, Q1: 2–9, Q2: 7–3, Q3+Q4 Losses: 1)

Alabama had two opportunities to pick up wins against tournament locks at home in the past week and let both slip away, losing to LSU over the weekend and Auburn on Tuesday by a combined 11 points. The fact that the games were close won’t matter when the committee sits down to debate their at-large candidacy. Saturday’s game at Arkansas is now a must-win. If they lose that win, they’re going to have to make a bit of a run in the SEC tournament to feel good about earning an at-large bid.

Minnesota (19–11, NET: 56, Q1: 3–8, Q2: 7–3, Q3+Q4 Losses: 0)

Minnesota did what Alabama couldn’t, notching a signature win at home over a high-level at-large team. Tuesday’s win over Purdue has the Golden Gophers a much better bet for the tournament than they were 24 hours prior. They could lock up a bid by upsetting Maryland in College Park on Friday, but they do not need that game to get an invite. Minnesota won’t be in any jeopardy of missing out on the dance if it avoids a bad loss in the Big Ten tournament, and even that likely wouldn’t knock the Gophers out of the field.

Seton Hall (16–12, NET: 63, Q1: 4–7, Q2: 6–3, Q3+Q4 Losses: 2)

The last time Seton Hall beat a team that with better than even odds to make the NCAA tournament was way back on Dec. 29 when it took down St. John’s. The last time the Pirates beat a team that will certainly go dancing was a week before that. To say they’re in need of a meaningful victory is an understatement. They get two shots at such a win this week, hosing Marquette on Wednesday and Villanova on Saturday. They need at least one of these to be in a solid spot going into the Big East tournament. If they lose both, they could be off the at-large radar.

Arizona State (20–9, NET: 68, Q1: 3–3, Q2: 7–2, Q3+Q4 Losses: 4)

Arizona State is going to be the No. 2 seed in the Pac-12 tournament whether it wins or loses at Arizona this weekend. Lose that game, though, and the Sun Devils may have to secure the conference’s automatic bid to get into the dance. The big problem for them is that they won’t have any opportunity to build their résumé until an eventual meeting with Washington in the championship game, and at that point, getting a win for the sake of building an at-large résumé won’t matter. The belief here is that if the Sun Devils simply beat Arizona this weekend and get to the Pac-12 championship, they will hear their name called on Selection Sunday.

Clemson (17–12, NET: 39, Q1: 1–10, Q2: 4–2, Q3+Q4 Losses: 0)

Clemson wraps up its regular season with games at Notre Dame and at home against Syracuse. It will be favored in both games, so for sake of the bubble conversation, we’ll give them a couple of wins. That puts them at 19–12 overall but with just one Q1 win going into the ACC tournament. Seeds in the ACC tourney can still change, but it’s quite likely that Clemson will play its first game against NC State in what would be a huge game for both teams. The winner, particularly if it’s NC State, will be hard to keep out of the dance. The loser, particularly if it’s Clemson, will be in trouble.

Temple (21–8, NET: 57, Q1: 1–6, Q2: 5–1, Q3+Q4 Losses: 1)

Temple still has just one win over an at-large-quality team all season, a 73–69 home victory over Houston back in January. I don’t care how gaudy the Owls’ record is, that’s not going to be enough to get the job done, especially since the computers don’t love them. Temple needs to beat UConn and UCF this week. That’s the starting point for the Owls to get into the dance. From there, they still may need one more win against one of the AAC’s guaranteed or likely tournament teams, Houston, Cincinnati and UCF. Anything short of that, and Temple could be looking at a No. 1 seed in the NIT.

Georgetown (18–11, NET: 72, Q1: 3–6, Q2: 6–3, Q3+Q4 Losses: 2)

Georgetown has had an interesting couple of weeks, picking up wins over Villanova and Seton Hall. The Hoyas likely would have been safely outside the tournament picture if Selection Sunday were last weekend, but they’ve got just enough time to win their way into the field. They spend the last week of the regular season on the road, visiting DePaul on Wednesday and Marquette on Saturday. Winning both those games would do wonders for their at-large candidacy. A loss in either hurts them for different reasons. Any team chasing an at-large bid can’t lose to DePaul. On the other side of the spectrum, Marquette represents an opportunity to get the sort of signature win that pushes a résumé over the hump. Georgetown doesn’t have enough capital to absorb a bad loss, and it also still needs meaningful victories, so it must win both of these games this week.

Indiana (15–14, NET: 55, Q1: 6–9, Q2: 1–5, Q3+Q4 Losses: 0)

You can click here for our full take on why Indiana is this season’s most interesting bubble team. Yeah, a 14-loss team might not jump off the page at you, but how many 14-loss teams have five wins over Michigan State, Wisconsin, Marquette and Louisville? How many 14-loss teams have more Q1 wins than Gonzaga, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Iowa State and Villanova? How many 14-loss teams have zero Q3 and Q4 losses? Yes, Indiana is absolutely on the at-large radar. To stay there, it must beat Illinois and Rutgers this week. Assuming the Hoosiers do that, we’ll check back in on what they’ll have to do in the Big Ten tournament to get an at-large invite.

Creighton (15–13, NET: 49, Q1: 3–10, Q2: 6–3, Q3+Q4 Losses: 0)

The argument for Creighton is similar to the one for Indiana, though without the same peaks. The Bluejays have just one win over a guaranteed tournament team—Marquette. They also have victories over fellow bubblers Clemson, Georgetown and Xavier, though they split with the Musketeers. They also split with Butler, which is a blip on the at-large radar. Creighton will have to handle its business against Providence and DePaul this week, and likely pick up at least one meaningful win in the Big East tournament to have a realistic shot at an at-large bid.

Murray State (23–4, NET: 50, Q1: 0–2, Q2: 1–2, Q3+Q4 Losses: 0)

We have both Ohio Valley powerhouses, Murray State and Belmont, on the bubble, with the former in our current field of 68 as the conference champion. It’s a shame that likely only one of these teams will get to the dance, because they both have second-weekend potential. As exciting as soon-to-be-top-five pick Ja Morant is, Murray State has zero Q1 wins and one Q2 win. If the Racers lose in the OVC tourney, it’s hard to see the committee taking them over, say, Temple. They aren’t thinking about an at-large bid yet, but Murray State fans should be cheering for teams like Temple, Indiana, Arizona State, Clemson, Seton Hall, Alabama and Minnesota to lose as many games as possible the rest of the season.

Belmont (24–4, NET: 45, Q1: 2–1, Q2: 3–1, Q3+Q4 Losses: 2)

Almost everything said about Murray State above applies to Belmont, as well, especially the part about its fans cheering against every bubble team. The Bruins, however, have a couple of Q1 victories, including one at Murray State, that could make them a better sell as an at-large team. Still, the bet here is that the OVC will be a one-bid conference. Belmont and Murray State begin their respective runs in the OVC tournament in the semifinals on Friday.

Furman (21–6, NET: 44, Q1: 1–5, Q2: 3–0, Q3+Q4 Losses: 1)

Furman kicks off its Southern Conference tournament on Saturday against Mercer. The Paladins will be a hard sell as an at-large bid, though they did beat Villanova back in November. Still, they can’t build their résumé without beating Wofford, and they can’t play Wofford until the SoCon championship. If they win that game, they won’t need an at-large bid. The only way Furman is an at-large team is if we’ve grossly miscalculated the bubble, or if every team in front of them has a dreadful week.

Others in the Mix: Lipscomb (in our field as an automatic qualifier), Xavier, Memphis, Saint Mary’s, Dayton, UNC-Greensboro, Butler, Liberty, Toledo, Providence, San Francisco