The ACC will be the first major conference to begin its conference tournament on Tuesday with a trio of first-round matchups at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Wednesday will usher in a slate of premier conference tournaments, headlined by the beginning of play for the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12 among others.

Check out the odds for each major conference championship, via Caesars Palace.

ACC:

Virginia: +150

Duke: +150

North Carolina: +150

Florida State: +1200

Virginia Tech: +1500

Louisville: +3000

Syracuse: +4000

Clemson: +5000

NC State: +5000

Miami: +20000

Georgia Tech: +50000

Boston College: +50000

Notre Dame: +50000

Pitt: +50000

Wake Forest: +50000

Big Ten:

Michigan State: +175

Michigan: +250

Purdue: +300

Wisconsin: +800

Maryland: +1000

Penn State: +2500

Indiana: +3000

Minnesota: +5000

Iowa: +5000

Nebraska: +7500

Ohio State: +7500

Illinois: +10000

Northwestern: +20000

Rutgers: +20000

Big 12:

Texas Tech: +150

Kansas State: +350

Kansas: +500

Iowa State: +600

Texas: +800

Baylor: +800

TCU: +2000

Oklahoma: +2000

West Virginia: +20000

Oklahoma State: +20000

SEC:

Tennessee: +175

Kentucky: +200

LSU: +450

Auburn: +600

Florida: +1500

Mississippi State: +1500

South Carolina: +2500

Ole Miss: +5000

Arkansas: +5000

Alabama: +5000

Missouri: +20000

Texas A&M: +20000

Georgia: +50000

Vanderbilt: +50000

Pac 12:

Washington: +250

Oregon: +400

Arizona State: +500

Colorado: +600

Oregon State: +600

Utah: +800

Arizona: +1500

USC: +2000

UCLA: +2000

Stanford: +3000

Cal: +10000

Washington State: +10000

American:

Houston: +140

Cincinnati: +250

UCF: +400

Memphis: +600

Temple: +1000

Wichita State: +2500

South Florida: +5000

SMU: +5000

Tulsa: +6000

UConn: +6000

East Carolina: +20000

Tulane: +30000

Big East:

Villanova: +200

Marquette: +600

St. John's: +600

Creighton: +600

Seton Hall: +800

Xavier: +1000

Georgetown: +1500

Providence: +2000

Butler: +2000

DePaul: +3000