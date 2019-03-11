Who is favored to win the ACC tournament? Looking for potential sleepers in the Big East? All your major conference tournament odds here.
The ACC will be the first major conference to begin its conference tournament on Tuesday with a trio of first-round matchups at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Wednesday will usher in a slate of premier conference tournaments, headlined by the beginning of play for the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12 among others.
Check out the odds for each major conference championship, via Caesars Palace.
ACC:
Virginia: +150
Duke: +150
North Carolina: +150
Florida State: +1200
Virginia Tech: +1500
Louisville: +3000
Syracuse: +4000
Clemson: +5000
NC State: +5000
Miami: +20000
Georgia Tech: +50000
Boston College: +50000
Notre Dame: +50000
Pitt: +50000
Wake Forest: +50000
Big Ten:
Michigan State: +175
Michigan: +250
Purdue: +300
Wisconsin: +800
Maryland: +1000
Penn State: +2500
Indiana: +3000
Minnesota: +5000
Iowa: +5000
Nebraska: +7500
Ohio State: +7500
Illinois: +10000
Northwestern: +20000
Rutgers: +20000
Big 12:
Texas Tech: +150
Kansas State: +350
Kansas: +500
Iowa State: +600
Texas: +800
Baylor: +800
TCU: +2000
Oklahoma: +2000
West Virginia: +20000
Oklahoma State: +20000
SEC:
Tennessee: +175
Kentucky: +200
LSU: +450
Auburn: +600
Florida: +1500
Mississippi State: +1500
South Carolina: +2500
Ole Miss: +5000
Arkansas: +5000
Alabama: +5000
Missouri: +20000
Texas A&M: +20000
Georgia: +50000
Vanderbilt: +50000
Pac 12:
Washington: +250
Oregon: +400
Arizona State: +500
Colorado: +600
Oregon State: +600
Utah: +800
Arizona: +1500
USC: +2000
UCLA: +2000
Stanford: +3000
Cal: +10000
Washington State: +10000
American:
Houston: +140
Cincinnati: +250
UCF: +400
Memphis: +600
Temple: +1000
Wichita State: +2500
South Florida: +5000
SMU: +5000
Tulsa: +6000
UConn: +6000
East Carolina: +20000
Tulane: +30000
Big East:
Villanova: +200
Marquette: +600
St. John's: +600
Creighton: +600
Seton Hall: +800
Xavier: +1000
Georgetown: +1500
Providence: +2000
Butler: +2000
DePaul: +3000