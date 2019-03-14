Zion Williamson Appears to Ditch PG 2.5s for Kyrie 4s After North Carolina Injury

We may have an answer on what kicks Zion will rock during the ACC tournament

By Michael Shapiro
March 14, 2019

Zion Williamson's sneakers were the talk of college basketball on Feb. 20 when he slipped and bursted through his PG 2.5s at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. The freshman phenom has been out of the lineup since the injury, but will return on Thursday against Syracuse in the ACC Tournament.

So with Zion returning to the floor, an obvious question arose on Thursday morning: What shoes will he wear when he returns to the floor?

It looks like Williamson will be eschewing the PG 2.5s on Thursday, instead opting to wear the Kyrie 4s. Hopefully Zion's new shoes will stay on his feet against the Orange.  

Williamson enters Thursday night averaging 21.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Duke is 23–2 with its star freshman in the lineup. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message