Zion Williamson's sneakers were the talk of college basketball on Feb. 20 when he slipped and bursted through his PG 2.5s at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. The freshman phenom has been out of the lineup since the injury, but will return on Thursday against Syracuse in the ACC Tournament.

So with Zion returning to the floor, an obvious question arose on Thursday morning: What shoes will he wear when he returns to the floor?

It looks like Williamson will be eschewing the PG 2.5s on Thursday, instead opting to wear the Kyrie 4s. Hopefully Zion's new shoes will stay on his feet against the Orange.

The answer: Kyrie 4 pic.twitter.com/9qpwKcgzgG — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 14, 2019

Williamson enters Thursday night averaging 21.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Duke is 23–2 with its star freshman in the lineup.