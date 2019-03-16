No. 4 seed Florida State will take on No. 3 Duke on Saturday, March 16 in Charlotte, N.C. in the ACC tournament championship game.

The Seminoles took down the No. 1 seed Virginia Cavaliers 69–59 on Friday night in the semifinals to advance to Saturday night's clash with the Blue Devils.

Duke took a one-point 74–73 win over rival North Carolina in their semifinal matchup. The Blue Devils beat the Seminoles 80–78 in their regular season meeting.

The winner of Saturday night's championship game will receive an automatic bid to the 2019 NCAA tournament.

How to watch the game:

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Stream the game live online with WatchESPN.