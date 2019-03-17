How to Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan in the Big Ten Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Sunday's Big Ten clash between Michigan State and TKTK.

By Jenna West
March 17, 2019

No. 1 seed Michigan State will take on No. 3 seed Michigan on Sunday, March 17 in Chicago in the Big Ten tournament championship game.

The Spartans took down the No. 4 seed Wisconsin Badgers 67–55 on Saturday afternoon in the semifinals to advance to Sunday's clash with the Wolverines.

Michigan made easy work of Minnesota in their semifinal matchup to beat the Golden Gophers 76–49. The Spartans beat the Wolverines twice during the regular season.

The winner of Sunday afternoon's championship game will receive an automatic bid to the 2019 NCAA tournament.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

