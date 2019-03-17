The full field of teams for the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament will be revealed on Sunday, March 17 during the tournament selection show which will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

The selection committee will first announce the 68 teams that made the tournament before breaking down each individual bracket. Tune in to Selection Sunday to find out which teams clinched the No. 1 seeds and what bubble teams snuck they way into the Big Dance.

2019 marks the first time that the committee will use the new NCAA Evaluation Tool, also known as NET, as their primary evaluation tool for seeding this year's March Madness bracket.

TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV will all broadcast games throughout the tournament with the Final Four and national championship game also airing on CBS.

How to watch Selection Sunday 2019:

Date: Sunday, March 17

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: You can watch the live stream of the selection show online with FuboTV or at NCAA.com or on the March Madness Live app.