How to Watch Selection Sunday 2019: March Madness Bracket Reveal Time, TV Channel, Schedule

Find out when and how to watch the 2019 March Madness Bracket reveal.

By Emily Caron
March 17, 2019

The full field of teams for the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament will be revealed on Sunday, March 17 during the tournament selection show which will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

The selection committee will first announce the 68 teams that made the tournament before breaking down each individual bracket. Tune in to Selection Sunday to find out which teams clinched the No. 1 seeds and what bubble teams snuck they way into the Big Dance.

2019 marks the first time that the committee will use the new NCAA Evaluation Tool, also known as NET, as their primary evaluation tool for seeding this year's March Madness bracket.

TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV will all broadcast games throughout the tournament with the Final Four and national championship game also airing on CBS.

How to watch Selection Sunday 2019:

Date: Sunday, March 17

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: You can watch the live stream of the selection show online with FuboTV or at NCAA.com or on the March Madness Live app.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message