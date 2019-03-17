No. 3 seed Tennessee will take on No. 5 seed Auburn on Sunday, March 17 in Nashville in the SEC tournament championship game.

The Volunteers took down the No. 2 seed Kentucky in a close semifinals matchup on Saturday, with Tennessee pulling away 82–78 to advance to the final. Auburn also had a tight semifinal game, beating No. 8 seed Florida 65–62 to move on.

The winner of Sunday afternoon's championship game will receive an automatic bid to the 2019 NCAA tournament.

How to Watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.