How to Watch Tennessee vs. Auburn in the SEC Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Tennessee vs. Auburn in Sunday's SEC Championship.

By Jenna West
March 17, 2019

No. 3 seed Tennessee will take on No. 5 seed Auburn on Sunday, March 17 in Nashville in the SEC tournament championship game.

The Volunteers took down the No. 2 seed Kentucky in a close semifinals matchup on Saturday, with Tennessee pulling away 82–78 to advance to the final. Auburn also had a tight semifinal game, beating No. 8 seed Florida 65–62 to move on.

The winner of Sunday afternoon's championship game will receive an automatic bid to the 2019 NCAA tournament.

How to Watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message