March Madness Scores: Tracking the 2019 NCAA Tournament's First Round as Day 1 Tips Off

Quickly

  • We're recapping every game of the first full day of NCAA tournament action.
By The SI Staff
March 21, 2019

The tournament has begun. But it’s not too late to fill out a bracket. You still can play SI’s Realtime Bracket Challenge. And if your original pick is losing, you can make the call to switch during live games. Sign up now.

The greatest postseason in sports has arrived. For the next three weeks, the 2019 NCAA tournament will capture the imagination of a nation as 64 teams compete to cut down the nets in Minneapolis. The national championship favorites are ready to flex their muscles, the Cinderellas are putting their dancing shoes on, and millions of brackets have been painstakingly filled out.

Below, we’ll be recapping every game of the first full day of tournament action as it goes final.

Thursday's upcoming games (All times ET)

12:15 p.m.: No. 10 Minnesota vs. No. 7 Louisville (CBS)
• 12:40 p.m.: No. 14 Yale vs. No. 3 LSU (truTV)
• 1:30 p.m.: No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 Auburn (TNT)
• 2 p.m.: No. 13 Vermont vs. No. 4 Florida State (TBS)
• 2:45 p.m.: No. 15 Bradley vs. No. 2 Michigan State (CBS)
• 3:10 p.m.: No. 11 Belmont vs. No. 6 Maryland (truTV)
• 4 p.m.: No. 13 Northeastern vs. No. 4 Kansas (TNT)
• 4:30 p.m.: No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 5 Marquette (TBS)
• 6:50 p.m.: No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Nevada (TNT)
• 7:10 p.m.: No. 15 Abilene Christian vs. No. 2 Kentucky (CBS)
• 7:20 p.m.: No. 11 Saint Mary's vs. No. 6 Villanova (TBS)
• 7:27 p.m.: No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (truTV)
• 9:20 p.m.: No. 15 Montana vs. No. 2 Michigan (TNT)
• 9:40 p.m.: No. 10 Seton Hall vs. No. 7 Wofford (CBS)
• 9:50 p.m.: No. 14 Old Dominion vs. No. 3 Purdue (TBS)
• 9:57 p.m.: No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 8 Syracuse (truTV)

All games can also be streamed with March Madness Live online on NCAA.com.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message