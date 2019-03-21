The tournament has begun. But it’s not too late to fill out a bracket. You still can play SI’s Realtime Bracket Challenge. And if your original pick is losing, you can make the call to switch during live games. Sign up now.

The greatest postseason in sports has arrived. For the next three weeks, the 2019 NCAA tournament will capture the imagination of a nation as 64 teams compete to cut down the nets in Minneapolis. The national championship favorites are ready to flex their muscles, the Cinderellas are putting their dancing shoes on, and millions of brackets have been painstakingly filled out.

Below, we’ll be recapping every game of the first full day of tournament action as it goes final.

Thursday's upcoming games (All times ET)

• 12:15 p.m.: No. 10 Minnesota vs. No. 7 Louisville (CBS)

• 12:40 p.m.: No. 14 Yale vs. No. 3 LSU (truTV)

• 1:30 p.m.: No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 Auburn (TNT)

• 2 p.m.: No. 13 Vermont vs. No. 4 Florida State (TBS)

• 2:45 p.m.: No. 15 Bradley vs. No. 2 Michigan State (CBS)

• 3:10 p.m.: No. 11 Belmont vs. No. 6 Maryland (truTV)

• 4 p.m.: No. 13 Northeastern vs. No. 4 Kansas (TNT)

• 4:30 p.m.: No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 5 Marquette (TBS)

• 6:50 p.m.: No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Nevada (TNT)

• 7:10 p.m.: No. 15 Abilene Christian vs. No. 2 Kentucky (CBS)

• 7:20 p.m.: No. 11 Saint Mary's vs. No. 6 Villanova (TBS)

• 7:27 p.m.: No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (truTV)

• 9:20 p.m.: No. 15 Montana vs. No. 2 Michigan (TNT)

• 9:40 p.m.: No. 10 Seton Hall vs. No. 7 Wofford (CBS)

• 9:50 p.m.: No. 14 Old Dominion vs. No. 3 Purdue (TBS)

• 9:57 p.m.: No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 8 Syracuse (truTV)

All games can also be streamed with March Madness Live online on NCAA.com.