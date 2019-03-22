CBS is planning to capture every single piece of action that Zion Williamson is involved in during No. 1 Duke's NCAA tournament opener against No. 16 North Dakota State on Friday.

According to CBS coordinating producer of college basketball Marc Wolff, the network will be devoting a single camera to track Williamson throughout the tournament and will debut the coverage at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

“Because of Zion (Williamson), we have added a camera dedicated to him the whole time he is on the floor,” Wolff told The State. “We hired a cameraman, a camera, a digital tape machine to record everything he does.”

CBS reportedly started its coverage of the 6'7", 282-pound star during a 40-minute practice session on Thursday in an attempt to "monitor Zion 24-7." Wolff added that CBS has never dedicated a camera to a single player throughout his time with network.

The network won't be the first to make an effort to capture Williamson in action from every angle. ESPN used a "Zion Cam" last month after Williamson's injury during North Carolina, showing the forward simply sitting on the bench while the game was displayed on the other side of a split screen.

Williamson is averaging 22.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game this year and was the unanimous ACC player of the year.

Tipoff between Duke and North Dakota State is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.