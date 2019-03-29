Four games will be played this weekend as the 2019 NCAA tournament's first Elite Eight matchup tips off on Saturday night. The Sweet 16 games lived up to the hype (partly thanks to all the chalk) and eight remaining teams will move one step closer to the coveted national championship.

No. 3 Texas Tech advanced after a dominant win over No. 2 Michigan in a defensive slugfest, while No. 1 Gonzaga handily redeemed itself for last year's tournament loss to Florida State with a 72–58 win. Tennessee took Purdue into overtime in the South Region, but Carsen Edwards and the Boilermakers came out on top.

Virginia vs. Oregon was closer than many might've expected, but the 'Hoos held on for the 53–49 win to earn a trip to the Elite Eight. All four teams will play on Saturday.

All times listed in Eastern.

Saturday

• 6:09 p.m.: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (TBS)

• 8:49 p.m.: No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 3 Purdue (TBS)