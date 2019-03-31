For the second straight game in this NCAA tournament, Duke freshman Cam Reddish will not start due to a left leg injury.

Reddish's status for the game is still unknown, but he is participating in warm-ups.

The top-seeded Blue Devils face No. 2 Michigan State in the East Regional final in Washington D.C. Sunday for a chance to face West Regional winner Texas Tech in the Final Four in Minneapolis on Saturday. Duke is looking to capture its sixth NCAA tournament championship.

Reddish was a late scratch from the Blue Devils' Sweet 16 matchup against Virginia Tech due to problems with his leg. Stephen Wiseman of The Herald Sun reported it was a knee issue for Reddish that held him out.

Duke went on to survive late and win the game 75-73 behind strong efforts from freshmen Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Tre Jones.

Following Friday's contest, Krzyzewski told reporters he was not sure if Reddish would play against Michigan State on Sunday.

Reddish, a projected top-five NBA draft pick by The Crossover's Jeremy Woo, scored 13 points in 32 minutes during Duke's second-round win over UCF last week.

Reddish is third on the squad averaging 13.6 points in the 35 games he's started and played in. He also adds 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game.