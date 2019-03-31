How to Watch Michigan State vs. Duke: March Madness Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 1 Duke in the 2019 NCAA tournament's Elite Eight.

By Emily Caron
March 31, 2019

No. 1 Duke will take on No. 2 Michigan State in the East regional final on Sunday in the Elite Eight.

The Spartans secured a spot in Sunday's clash with an easy 80­–63 victory over No. 3-seeded LSU. Michigan State's freshman forward Aaron Henry knocked in 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists on 64.3% shooting in the win while junior guard Cassius Winston went for 17 and eight assists.

The Blue Devils escaped their second close call of the tournament with a 75–73 win over Virginia Tech. Zion Williamson led the way with 23 points, six rounds and three blocks. Point guard Tre Jones dropped a career-high 22 points, powered by five threes. Jones and RJ Barrett, who added 18 points, combined for 19 dimes in Duke's survival win.

How to watch:

Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream it on March Madness Live.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message