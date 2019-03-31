No. 1 Duke will take on No. 2 Michigan State in the East regional final on Sunday in the Elite Eight.

The Spartans secured a spot in Sunday's clash with an easy 80­–63 victory over No. 3-seeded LSU. Michigan State's freshman forward Aaron Henry knocked in 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists on 64.3% shooting in the win while junior guard Cassius Winston went for 17 and eight assists.

The Blue Devils escaped their second close call of the tournament with a 75–73 win over Virginia Tech. Zion Williamson led the way with 23 points, six rounds and three blocks. Point guard Tre Jones dropped a career-high 22 points, powered by five threes. Jones and RJ Barrett, who added 18 points, combined for 19 dimes in Duke's survival win.

How to watch:

Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream it on March Madness Live.