Sunday's game between Duke and Michigan State did not feature the best from Zion Williamson early on.

The freshman sensation and projected No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft tallied just seven points in the game's first 20 minutes and had four turnovers as the Blue Devils went down 34-30. As a team, Duke had 10 turnovers.

In addition to the turnovers, Williamson also had two fouls. These forced coach Mike Krzyzewski to put him on the bench for an extended period of time the first time since Duke's first-round game.

But even in a lackluster performance, Williamson still found a way to be ridiculously entertaining.

Well this is what I spent all this money to see so shouldn't @ZionW32 get some of it ?? 🐸☕ #MarchMadness SO to @FSKPart3 cuz I know he feels me and I'm rocking my Badgers crew neck/reminiscing about that 2014-15 team pic.twitter.com/WHuqwZ41fa — Braden Sinclair (@bradenxsinclair) March 31, 2019

Zion gets on the board, but it's Michigan State with the early lead pic.twitter.com/XrBRiAHNow — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) March 31, 2019

zion, pick-and-roll ball-handler, rejecting the screen and doing this lmao pic.twitter.com/OKnrFvs4Gq — Max Carlin (@maxacarlin) March 31, 2019

Besides this late turnover that stopped Duke from getting one last shot before the half.

Williamson did chip in six rebounds, four of which were offensive, and a steal and an assist.

In the second half, Williamson exploded and scored Duke's first 10 points to help get the offense on track after a poor finish to the first half.

Zion would not be denied here 😤 pic.twitter.com/bxzPFRZBXg — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) March 31, 2019

After shooting 3-for 8 in the first half, he started the second half 5-for-9 with two threes. He also added two blocks.