Report: Kansas Guard K.J. Lawson to Transfer

Kansas guard K.J. Lawson will reportedly transfer from the Jayhawks' program, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

The 6'8" redshirt sophomore from Memphis, Tenn., appeared in 35 games for Kansas after transferring from Memphis. He averaged 3.1 points and 2.0 rebounds while playing just 9.9 minutes per game. Lawson shot 45.3% from the field and 29.5% from deep.

He started 31 of 32 games for the Tigers during his redshirt freshman season in 2016-17 after receiving a medical redshirt the year prior. He averaged 12.3 points in addition to 8.1 boards and 2.8 assists through 33.7 minutes before transferring to Kansas.

He sat out the 2017-18 season, per transfer rules, and has two years of eligibility remaining.

The Jayhawks went 26–10 this season en route to a No. 4 seed in the 2019 NCAA tournament. Their season ended with a loss to No. 5 Auburn in the second round.