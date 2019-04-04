Texas Takes Down Lipscomb in NIT Final to Claim Title

Sophomore guard Jase Febres and senior forward Dylan Osetkowski led the Longhorns to their second-ever NIT title.

By Emily Caron
April 04, 2019

The second-seeded Texas Longhorns took down No. 5 Lipscomb 81–66 on Thursday night in Madison Square Garden for the program's second-ever NIT title.

Texas also won the NIT championship in 1978. Lipscomb, on the other hand, made just its second appearance ever in the tournament.

Texas went into the half with a 14-point edge thanks for a 15-point first-half performance from senior forward Dylan Osetkowski, who went 3-of-4 from three to lead the Longhorns. They maintained the lead throughout the second half while holding the Bisons to 29.4% shooting from three and 39.3% from the field.

Osetkowski finished his last game for Texas with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds, followed by sophomore guard Jase Febres who added 17 in the win along with five rebounds. Senior guard Kerwin Roach II posted 16, dished nine assists and nabbed five rebounds of his own.

Senior forward Rob Marberry led the Bisons with 17 points in the loss. Senior guard Garrison Mathews contributed 15 but struggled from the field, going just 2-of-10 and 1-of-5 from three for Lipscomb. Ten of his 15 points came from the line. 

Shaka Smart's Texas team advanced to Thursday's finale with a 58–44 win over TCU before taking on the Bisons, who advanced after a 21–3 run late in regulation secured their own semifinal win over Witchita State.

The Longhorns just missed out on the NCAA tournament after posting an 8–10 record in Big 12 play before falling to Kansas in the conference tournament quarterfinals, 65–57.

