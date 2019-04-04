Virginia Guard Kyle Guy and His Fiancée Take Down Wedding Registry Amid NCAA Compliance Concerns

The junior guard and his fiancée took down the registry due to concerns over potential NCAA violations.

By Emily Caron
April 04, 2019

Virginia guard Kyle Guy and his fiancée Alexa Jenkins have taken down their wedding registry down due to concerns over potential NCAA violations after the website "Busted Coverage" shared it and noted that fans might want to buy something nice for Guy after his double-double in the team's Elite Eight overtime win. 

The NCAA has strict regulations regarding the gifts and benefits college athletes can receive. The couple and the website were both asked to take down their posts and both complied, per the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Jenkins tweeted about having to take down the registry on Wednesday in a response to another user, writing, "Hope you weren't planning on buying anything off there bc [sic] ncaa compliance said it was a violation so i had to make it to where only i can see it."  

Twitter

When Sports Illustrated's Andy Staples asked Guy in Minneapolis asked about the situation, Guy said he wasn't going to argue with it right now but did confirm that the couple were asked to take it down, although he did not confirm by who.

"That was crazy to me that that's illegal because that's what a registry is for," Guy told reporters on Thursday. "NCAA said it was illegal so I'm not going to argue with it right now. I'm going to try and win a national championship and then we'll open that book."

NCAA president Mark Emmert said the NCAA did not ask Guy to take the registry down but school compliance departments often act with an abundance of caution when it comes to potential violations involving their players.

"Nobody in the NCAA said anything of the sort," Emmert said. "We don't know what the source of that info was, whether it was from the team. We reached out to the institution to find out what transpired," Emmert said.

Emmert said gifts from family and friends at a wedding are not against NCAA rules.

The junior shooting guard from Indianapolis is the top-seeded Cavaliers' leading scorer this season at 15.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season on 44.6% shooting from the field going into Saturday night's Final Four clash with No. 5 seed Auburn.

Guy proposed to his fiancée last spring. The two are set to be married this summer.

Virginia will tip off against the Tigers at 6 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message