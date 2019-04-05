Jamie Dixon will reportedly remain at his alma mater TCU after reports surfaced that he was set to become UCLA's new head coach. Dixon's $8 million buyout with the Horned Frogs became an insurmountable obstacle for both sides, according to the Los Angeles Times. TCU was reportedly unwilling to lower the buyout price and the Bruins were unwilling to pay it as is, despite targeting Dixon as their top candidate.

It was reported Wednesday that UCLA was finalizing a deal with Dixon to become the Bruins' new coach, but on Thursday afternoon, the Times reported that Dixon's buyout from TCU remained an issue in the deal.

Dixon began his career as the head coach at Pittsburgh in 2003. He spent 13 seasons with the Panthers and guided them to 11 NCAA tournaments while also helping them win two Big East regular-season championships as well as a conference tournament title in 2008. In his third season at TCU, the Horned Frogs finished 23–14. Dixon has reached the NCAA tournament once with TCU during his tenure so far.

He was identified as UCLA's top choice for its vacancy after a lengthy search.

UCLA is coming off a year in which it went 17-16 and parted ways with Steve Alford on Dec. 31 after six seasons with the program. The Bruins reached the NCAA tournament in four of Alford's five full seasons, but never got past the Sweet 16.

Dixon and Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin were considered the "leading candidates" for UCLA's head coaching vacancy. St. Mary's coach Randy Bennett and Texas' Shaka Smart were also reportedly in consideration.