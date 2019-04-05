Report: Jamie Dixon Out of Running for UCLA’s Head Coaching Job

Dixon's buyout with TCU became an insurmountable obstacle for both sides.

By Emily Caron
April 05, 2019

Jamie Dixon will reportedly remain at his alma mater TCU after reports surfaced that he was set to become UCLA's new head coach. Dixon's $8 million buyout with the Horned Frogs became an insurmountable obstacle for both sides, according to the Los Angeles Times. TCU was reportedly unwilling to lower the buyout price and the Bruins were unwilling to pay it as is, despite targeting Dixon as their top candidate.

It was reported Wednesday that UCLA was finalizing a deal with Dixon to become the Bruins' new coach, but on Thursday afternoon, the Times reported that Dixon's buyout from TCU remained an issue in the deal. 

Dixon began his career as the head coach at Pittsburgh in 2003. He spent 13 seasons with the Panthers and guided them to 11 NCAA tournaments while also helping them win two Big East regular-season championships as well as a conference tournament title in 2008. In his third season at TCU, the Horned Frogs finished 23–14. Dixon has reached the NCAA tournament once with TCU during his tenure so far.

He was identified as UCLA's top choice for its vacancy after a lengthy search.

UCLA is coming off a year in which it went 17-16 and parted ways with Steve Alford on Dec. 31 after six seasons with the program. The Bruins reached the NCAA tournament in four of Alford's five full seasons, but never got past the Sweet 16. 

Dixon and Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin were considered the "leading candidates" for UCLA's head coaching vacancy. St. Mary's coach Randy Bennett and Texas' Shaka Smart were also reportedly in consideration.

 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message