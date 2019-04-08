Rick Barnes to Stay at Tennessee Instead of Taking UCLA Offer

UCLA will not land Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes.

By Michael Shapiro
April 08, 2019

Rick Barnes will remain Tennessee's head coach despite UCLA coming to him with an offer that would have paid $5 million per year, reports ESPN's Chris Low.

University athletic director Phillip Fulmer released a statement Monday confirming the news.

Low reported Barnes finalized his decision Monday after the Volunteers countered with a new deal.

Barnes has spent the last four seasons with the Volunteers, reaching the NCAA tournament in 2018 and 2019. Tennessee entered the 2019 tournament as a No. 2 seed, but lost to Purdue in the Sweet 16. Barnes previously coached at Texas from 1998-2015, reaching the tournament 16 times including a run to the 2003 Final Four. 

UCLA fired former head coach Steve Alford on Dec. 31 after six seasons with the Bruins. Alford reached the tournament four times at UCLA, including three Sweet 16 appearances. 

The Bruins were rumored to be interested in TCU head coach Jamie Dixon for their head coach vacancy. But Dixon's $8 million buyout was reportedly too expensive, forcing UCLA to find a new candidate. 

Barnes is 690–363 in his career. He coached at George Mason, Providence and Clemson before his tenure at Texas. 

UCLA finished this past season seventh in the Pac-12 at 17–16, 9–9. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message