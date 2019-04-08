Rick Barnes will remain Tennessee's head coach despite UCLA coming to him with an offer that would have paid $5 million per year, reports ESPN's Chris Low.

University athletic director Phillip Fulmer released a statement Monday confirming the news.

Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer released a statement on Rick Barnes' decision to stay in Knoxville. pic.twitter.com/KyIGaFg4nU — David Ubben (@davidubben) April 9, 2019

Low reported Barnes finalized his decision Monday after the Volunteers countered with a new deal.

Barnes has spent the last four seasons with the Volunteers, reaching the NCAA tournament in 2018 and 2019. Tennessee entered the 2019 tournament as a No. 2 seed, but lost to Purdue in the Sweet 16. Barnes previously coached at Texas from 1998-2015, reaching the tournament 16 times including a run to the 2003 Final Four.

UCLA fired former head coach Steve Alford on Dec. 31 after six seasons with the Bruins. Alford reached the tournament four times at UCLA, including three Sweet 16 appearances.

The Bruins were rumored to be interested in TCU head coach Jamie Dixon for their head coach vacancy. But Dixon's $8 million buyout was reportedly too expensive, forcing UCLA to find a new candidate.

Barnes is 690–363 in his career. He coached at George Mason, Providence and Clemson before his tenure at Texas.

UCLA finished this past season seventh in the Pac-12 at 17–16, 9–9.