Mike Francesa would probably like a mulligan on his comments on Virginia in late February, when the popular sports talk show host said the Cavaliers "will never win a championship."

Virginia won its first national title in program history with an 85-77 win over Texas Tech on Monday night.

"I think [Virginia] is very defendable," Francesa said in February. "I don't like them offensively at all. They'll never win a championship with this team."

2/5/19 - Mike Francesa explains to a caller why Tony Bennett will NEVER win a championship with this Virginia team. Two months later, Tony Bennett wins a championship with this Virginia team. 😂#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/1H3p5iafIw — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) April 9, 2019

Francesa did own up to his comments on Monday night, hopping on Twitter to congratulate the Cavaliers.

"Great, great championship as I watch Bennett slap Virginia on national champion, so kudos to him," Francesa said.

The big fella congratulates Tony Bennett on winning the championship that he's never going to win. pic.twitter.com/ETbmolwZJ3 — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) April 9, 2019

(h/t Funhouse)

