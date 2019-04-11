Baylor Head Coach Kim Mulkey Would Welcome White House Visit

"It's not a political issue for me. It's an honor to go to the White House," Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said on possible invite from President Trump.

By Scooby Axson
April 11, 2019

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey says she would like an invitation to the White House, if President Donald Trump offered it to her team.

Trump sent his congratulations to Baylor after the Bears beat Notre Dame 82–81 in the National Championship on Sunday, saying "Congratulations to the Baylor Lady Bears on their amazing win last night against Notre Dame to become the 2019 NCAA Women's Basketball National Champions!"

Twice before has Mulkey's teams been to the White House. Once in 2005 and another time in 2012 when Baylor won national titles.

"I've been every time for every president," she told the Associated Press. "It's not a political issue for me. It's an honor to go to the White House. I want everyone to say they went to the White House. Not many people can say that. I hope [the] Virginia men go and I can meet [coach] Tony Bennett.

"We were honored when President Bush was in the office. We were honored when Barack Obama was in the office. We'd be honored if Donald Trump invited us. With politics aside, we should go to say we went to the White House."

No female college basketball team has been invited to the White House since Trump has been in office.

