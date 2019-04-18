Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver has declared for the 2019 NBA draft.

Culver announced his decision during a press conference at United Supermarkets Arena on Thursday and thanked his coaches and teammates before declaring.

"Coach, he coaches me hard every day. He brought the best out of me every day. He made me a better player and a better person," Culver said. "And I want to thank my teammates, this year's and last year's. You've been everything to me. You made me work hard everyday. You hold me accountable. You just mean everything to me. I wouldn't be here without you."

After leading the Red Raiders to a share of the Big 12 regular season title, Culver was named Big 12 Player of the Year at the end of conference play. The 6'5", 195-pound sophomore nearly recorded a triple-double with 29 points, eight rebounds and seven assists against Northern Kentucky in the NCAA tournament's first round. He scored 16 points and ten rebounds in the second round against Buffalo and 22 points in the Sweet 16 to help Texas Tech upset No. 2 Michigan.

Culver led the Red Raiders with 19 points in an upset win against No. 1 Gonzaga in the Elite Eight. Texas Tech would go on to lose 85–77 in overtime to Virginia in the championship game.

Culver finished the season averaging 18.5 points, 6.4 ebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He's the projected No. 4 pick by The Crossover's Jeremy Woo.