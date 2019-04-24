One of college basketball's most historic rivalries is ensured for four more years, as Syracuse and Georgetown have signed on for a four-year series starting in 2019–20, the schools announced.

Georgetown will host the first matchup at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The first game at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse will take place during the 2020–21 season.

The two programs were Big East heavyweights from the 1980s until Syracuse's departure to the ACC in 2013, though the rivals have played in each of the last four seasons. The Orange hold the all-time head-to-head advantage 51–41.

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim will be in his 44th season with the Orange in 2019–20. Syracuse reached the NCAA tournament at 20–24 in 2018–19.

Georgetown missed the NCAA tournament at 19–14 in 2018-19. Former Hoyas center Patrick Ewing has been the program's head coach since April 2017. Ewing is 34–29 in two seasons at Georgetown.