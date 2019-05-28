Brothers Sam and Joey Hauser will transfer to Virginia and Michigan State, respectively, the pair announced on Tuesday on social media.

The sharpshooting starters from Marquette are arguably the top college basketball sit-out transfers on the market. They announced their decision to leave the Golden Eagles in April following the Cavaliers' title run. The brothers visited Virginia, Michigan State and Wisconsin together this offseason. The brothers had originally planned to continue playing as a pair after leaving Marquette, but it was reported last week that they decided to split up and transfer to different schools after making their visits.

"I'd like to thank Coach Bennett and his staff for the unbelievable opportunity," Sam wrote of his commitment to the Cavaliers.

Joey thanked Tom Izzo in his commitment to the Spartans.

Both will sit out the 2019–20 season, barring appeals, but will be eligible in 2020–21. 6'8" Sam will have one year remaining as a senior, but requires two years of scholarship, while 6'9" Joey will have two years of eligibility on three years of scholarship unless he receives a waiver for his medical redshirt season.

The pair of forwards told Jon Rothstein they also planned to visit Iowa, though no date was set. Virginia and Wisconsin emerged as the initial frontrunners, with the brothers' sharing a connection to Virginia head coach Tony Bennett, who is from their hometown of Steven’s Point, Wisc. and having been heavily recruited by the Badgers in high school. It was reported last week that both turned down Wisconsin.

What Sam Hauser Means for Virginia

Sam's presence in Charlottesville will, once he is eligible, help the reigning champions rebuild after the losses of De'Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy and potentially Mamadi Diakite to the NBA draft. Virginia's frontcourt will look relatively new, especially if Diakite does not return, with 6'8" senior Braxton Key anchoring the frontcourt while seven-footer Jay Huff and redshirt freshman Francisco Caffaro make up for the loss of Jack Salt at the five and wings Kody Stattman and Francesco Badocchi fill in the frontcourt. Incoming four-star forward Kadin Shedrick could also be called upon to help out in the paint until Sam is eligible.

Diakite, if he returns, and Key will both be gone by 2021. The older Hauser averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 40.2% from three in 2018–19 and should provide needed perimeter play and size in the paint for the Cavaliers once available.

What Joey Hauser Means for Michigan State

Assuming Joey sits out 2019-2020, he'll become eligible in 2020-2021 after Michigan State loses guards Cassius Winston and Joshua Langford. Joey would've been a nice replacement for Kenny Goins next season as a sharpshooting big man, but the Spartans are a consensus top-5 team entering next year with Winston back as a senior, and they're ranked No. 1 overall in Jeremy Woo's way-too-early top 25. By the time he becomes eligible, most of the stalwarts from Michigan State's Final Four run this past season will be gone, so Joey's proven shooting and floor-spacing will be a useful addition. Joey averaged 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and shot 42.5% from deep.

Tom Izzo has welcomed in back-to-back top-25 recruiting classes in 2018 and 2019, according to 247Sports, so Joey figures to slot into a deep Michigan State team that's ready to contend in 2020-2021.

As for Marquette...

The Golden Eagles were projected as a potential top-10 team next season after the news of Markus Howard's return but the loss of the Hauser brothers tempered expectations for 2019-20.